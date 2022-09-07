Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 324,482 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524,782 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 324,482 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $93,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,319,000 after buying an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,777.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,502,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 1,422,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 347.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,260,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 979,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

AEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 56,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.