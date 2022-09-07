Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of MetLife worth $114,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 118.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 66.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 86,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 12,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.