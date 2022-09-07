Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,048 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $103,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

