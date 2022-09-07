Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $41.14

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $39.70. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 7,316 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

