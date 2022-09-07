Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 26,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
About Calibre Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calibre Mining (CXBMF)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.