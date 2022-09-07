Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 26,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

