Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 709,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

