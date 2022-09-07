BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,653. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

