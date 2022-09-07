Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 698.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 171,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

