Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $137.81. 103,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

