Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $109.13

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

