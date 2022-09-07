Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$22.15

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.18 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.