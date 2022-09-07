Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 30,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Brinker International by 133.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 140,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 431.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.