Brighton Jones LLC Sells 816 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

