Brighton Jones LLC Buys 4,122 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

HD stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day moving average is $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $300.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

