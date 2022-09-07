BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.05. 372,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 611,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

