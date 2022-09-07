BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.05. 372,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 611,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
