BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,539. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

