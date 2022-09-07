Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,623 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BXP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 21,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,451. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.