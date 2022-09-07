Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 433.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

