Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,488.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $498.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average of $556.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

