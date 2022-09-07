Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

