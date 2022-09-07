Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 881 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

