Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 80 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
IDXX stock opened at $341.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.