Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 80 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $341.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

