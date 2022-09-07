Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 6,870 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

