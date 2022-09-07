Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,189 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

