Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Okta were worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares during the period. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $80,332,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

