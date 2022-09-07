Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 22,186 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.