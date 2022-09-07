Blair William & Co. IL Has $58.91 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,895 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of MongoDB worth $58,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.42.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

