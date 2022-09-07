Blair William & Co. IL Has $53.55 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

