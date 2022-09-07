Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $50,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

