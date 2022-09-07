Blair William & Co. IL Buys 28,769 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

