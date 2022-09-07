Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Blackstone by 153.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 122.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 199,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

