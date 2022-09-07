BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

