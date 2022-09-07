BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

