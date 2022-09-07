BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
