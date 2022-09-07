BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.