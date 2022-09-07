BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MIY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
