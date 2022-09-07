BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MIY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

