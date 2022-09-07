BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.