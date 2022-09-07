BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.