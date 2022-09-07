BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

