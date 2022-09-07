BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
