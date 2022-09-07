BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,370.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $36,370.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00307532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00122054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,558,466,140 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.