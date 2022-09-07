Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
