Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.