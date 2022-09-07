BinaryX (BNX) Trading 6% Higher This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $137.71 or 0.00727521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $278.58 million and $35.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005924 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00177739 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.