BiFi Reaches One Day Volume of $319,755.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $319,755.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiFi has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00096998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00261567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023058 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. "

