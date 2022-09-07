Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.00. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 2,354 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.