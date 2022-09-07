BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP traded down GBX 57.27 ($0.69) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,126.23 ($25.69). 2,098,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,660. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a market cap of £107.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,258 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,519.23.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

