Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 475,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,000. Nielsen makes up approximately 1.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nielsen by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nielsen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,422. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

