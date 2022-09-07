Berenberg Bank Reiterates €267.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FRA ALV traded up €0.40 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €169.14 ($172.59). 633,042 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of €177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.25. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
