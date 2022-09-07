Berenberg Bank Reiterates €267.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €0.40 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €169.14 ($172.59). 633,042 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of €177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.25. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.