Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Belvoir Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Belvoir Group stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Belvoir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 208.69 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 291.50 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Featured Stories

