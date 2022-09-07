Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.70. 837,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

