Barings LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $14,875,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

