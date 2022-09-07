Barings LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Barings LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 93,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $330.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.50. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.