Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 91,316 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Barings LLC owned 0.22% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,401 shares of company stock worth $313,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

