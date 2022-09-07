Barings LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

